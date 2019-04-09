Allianzgi Diversified Incm and Cnvrtb Fd (ACV) Plans $0.17 Monthly Dividend

Allianzgi Diversified Incm and Cnvrtb Fd (NYSE:ACV) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a dividend of 0.167 per share by the consumer goods maker on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 10th.

Allianzgi Diversified Incm and Cnvrtb Fd has increased its dividend payment by an average of 33.9% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:ACV opened at $23.24 on Tuesday. Allianzgi Diversified Incm and Cnvrtb Fd has a fifty-two week low of $17.51 and a fifty-two week high of $25.31.

AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income and capital appreciation, while seeking to provide downside protection against capital loss. The Fund invests in a combination of convertible securities, debt and other income-producing instruments and common stocks and other equity securities.

