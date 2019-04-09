Alliance Growers (ACG) Shares Down 6.3%

Shares of Alliance Growers Corp (CNSX:ACG) dropped 6.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. Approximately 122,200 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,876% from the average daily volume of 6,184 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.
Separately, Fundamental Research decreased their target price on Alliance Growers from $0.88 to $0.35 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 13th.
Alliance Growers Company Profile (CNSX:ACG)
Alliance Growers Corp. engages in acquiring investments in and developing projects in the medical cannabis sector in British Columbia. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
