Allegiant Travel (ALGT) Lifted to Sell at ValuEngine

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ALGT. BidaskClub cut shares of Allegiant Travel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $133.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Imperial Capital restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $125.00 target price (down from $152.00) on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Allegiant Travel to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.15.

Shares of ALGT stock opened at $137.92 on Tuesday. Allegiant Travel has a fifty-two week low of $98.18 and a fifty-two week high of $173.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 0.87.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $412.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.69 million. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 25.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.18 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Allegiant Travel will post 13.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Maurice J. Gallagher, Jr. sold 9,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.05, for a total value of $1,246,822.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,987,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $382,495,465.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary Ellmer sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total transaction of $124,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Allegiant Travel by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 541 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in Allegiant Travel by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 566 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Allegiant Travel by 161.7% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 780.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,638 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. 80.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, focuses on the provision of travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited frequency nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations.

