Allegiant Travel (ALGT) Lifted to Sell at ValuEngine

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ALGT. BidaskClub cut shares of Allegiant Travel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $133.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Imperial Capital restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $125.00 target price (down from $152.00) on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Allegiant Travel to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.15.
Shares of ALGT stock opened at $137.92 on Tuesday. Allegiant Travel has a fifty-two week low of $98.18 and a fifty-two week high of $173.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 0.87.
In related news, CEO Maurice J. Gallagher, Jr. sold 9,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.05, for a total value of $1,246,822.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,987,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $382,495,465.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary Ellmer sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total transaction of $124,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Allegiant Travel by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 541 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in Allegiant Travel by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 566 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Allegiant Travel by 161.7% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 780.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,638 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. 80.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Allegiant Travel
Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, focuses on the provision of travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited frequency nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations.
