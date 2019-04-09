Alkermes Plc (ALKS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Alkermes Plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.30.

ALKS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine raised shares of Alkermes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. TheStreet upgraded Alkermes from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised Alkermes to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Alkermes from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 15th.

NASDAQ ALKS opened at $36.85 on Thursday. Alkermes has a 1 year low of $27.54 and a 1 year high of $51.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -526.36 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.63.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.39. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 12.73% and a negative return on equity of 0.49%. The business had revenue of $316.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Alkermes’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alkermes will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard F. Pops sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.32, for a total transaction of $1,999,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 760,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,343,325.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Landine sold 20,000 shares of Alkermes stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.07, for a total value of $641,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 205,122 shares in the company, valued at $6,578,262.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 158,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,251,200. Company insiders own 5.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Alkermes by 88.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 798,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,570,000 after acquiring an additional 375,322 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alkermes by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,546,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,602,000 after purchasing an additional 76,621 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Alkermes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,645,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Alkermes by 58.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 361,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,664,000 after purchasing an additional 133,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 63.0% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 34,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 13,277 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company's marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA for treating schizophrenia; and AMPYRA (dalfampridine)/FAMPYRA (fampridine) to enhance walking in adults with multiple sclerosis (MS) who have walking disability.

