Alfa Financial Software (ALFA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

Alfa Financial Software (LON:ALFA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They currently have a GBX 163 ($2.13) target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of GBX 150 ($1.96). UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.76% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alfa Financial Software in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Berenberg Bank raised Alfa Financial Software to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from GBX 115 ($1.50) to GBX 140 ($1.83) in a report on Monday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 166.60 ($2.18).

Shares of ALFA opened at GBX 139.60 ($1.82) on Tuesday. Alfa Financial Software has a twelve month low of GBX 100.80 ($1.32) and a twelve month high of GBX 379 ($4.95). The firm has a market capitalization of $418.80 million and a PE ratio of 22.89.

Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides software solutions and consultancy services to the asset finance industry in the United Kingdom, the United States of America, rest of Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its solutions include point of sale, such as Web-based quotation, multiple channels, and templates and business rules; originations, including credit and document management, and workflow and business rules; contract management comprising leases and loans, reporting and business intelligence, customer, asset and contract management, and bad debt management; and wholesale consisting of dealer portal, audit, and entire unit lifecycle.

