Alexco Resource Corp. (AXU) Short Interest Up 8.1% in March

Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) (TSE:AXR) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,115,399 shares, a growth of 8.1% from the March 15th total of 1,031,678 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 258,092 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AXU shares. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alexco Resource in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alexco Resource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Alexco Resource from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Alexco Resource stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) (TSE:AXR) by 166.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 235,600 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 147,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.22% of Alexco Resource worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

AXU traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.10. The company had a trading volume of 293,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,999. Alexco Resource has a 12-month low of $0.68 and a 12-month high of $1.70.

Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) (TSE:AXR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $6.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 million.

Alexco Resource Corp. engages in the mineral exploration, and mine development and operational activities primarily in Yukon Territory, Canada. The company explores for silver, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily owns 100% interests in the Keno Hill Silver District project comprising the Flame & Moth, Bermingham, Lucky Queen, Bellekeno, and Onek deposits, as well as 703 surveyed quartz mining leases and 866 unsurveyed quartz mining claims, and 2 crown grants covering an area of 237.44 square kilometers located in Yukon Territory.

