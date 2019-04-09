AlarmCom Hldg Inc (ALRM) Receives $60.13 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of AlarmCom Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:ALRM) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.13.

ALRM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AlarmCom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. BidaskClub cut AlarmCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. ValuEngine raised AlarmCom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Raymond James upped their target price on AlarmCom from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target (up previously from $69.00) on shares of AlarmCom in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

NASDAQ:ALRM traded up $1.43 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $66.25. 3,352 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 374,461. AlarmCom has a fifty-two week low of $36.28 and a fifty-two week high of $66.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.46.

In other AlarmCom news, insider Daniel Kerzner sold 758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.63, for a total transaction of $48,989.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,529,165.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Stephen Trundle sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.42, for a total value of $1,662,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 218,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,110,045.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 56,289 shares of company stock valued at $3,177,894 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of AlarmCom in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of AlarmCom by 202.9% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,302 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AlarmCom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in AlarmCom during the 4th quarter worth $167,000. Finally, Nwam LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AlarmCom by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, thermostats, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous HD recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

