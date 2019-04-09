Aircastle (AYR) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

Aircastle (NYSE:AYR) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on AYR. TheStreet raised Aircastle from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Barclays set a $22.00 price objective on Aircastle and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 14th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (down previously from $26.00) on shares of Aircastle in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aircastle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Aircastle from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.86.

Shares of AYR stock traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 311,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,954. Aircastle has a 12-month low of $15.75 and a 12-month high of $23.14. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.73.

Aircastle (NYSE:AYR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. Aircastle had a net margin of 27.77% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The business had revenue of $292.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aircastle will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael Kriedberg sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.45, for a total transaction of $715,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 180,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,700,795.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Aircastle in the fourth quarter valued at about $16,038,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Aircastle by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,997,774 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,682,000 after purchasing an additional 609,540 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aircastle by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,857,465 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $84,518,000 after buying an additional 376,008 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aircastle by 213.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 352,344 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,074,000 after buying an additional 239,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aircastle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,527,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.66% of the company’s stock.

About Aircastle

Aircastle Limited, through its subsidiaries, leases, finances, sells, and manages commercial flight equipment to airlines worldwide. As of December 31, 2018, its aircraft portfolio comprised 261 aircraft leased to 81 lessees located in 44 countries. Aircastle Limited was founded in 2004 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

