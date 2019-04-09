AGCO Co. (AGCO) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lowered its position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 194 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in AGCO were worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in AGCO by 2,214.3% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,742,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667,232 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AGCO by 310.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,204,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,047,000 after acquiring an additional 911,239 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AGCO by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,479,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $193,729,000 after acquiring an additional 354,441 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AGCO during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,508,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of AGCO by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 876,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,796,000 after purchasing an additional 188,000 shares in the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AGCO stock opened at $71.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. AGCO Co. has a 12 month low of $49.50 and a 12 month high of $71.61.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.09. AGCO had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 3.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AGCO Co. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. AGCO’s payout ratio is currently 15.42%.

AGCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded AGCO from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank set a $76.00 price objective on AGCO and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. OTR Global raised AGCO to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 18th. Barclays downgraded shares of AGCO from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $64.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of AGCO in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.08.

In other news, VP Gary L. Collar sold 5,000 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $322,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 81,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,245,480.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Martin Richenhagen sold 102,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.19, for a total transaction of $7,159,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 122,300 shares of company stock valued at $8,498,631. 17.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AGCO Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. The company offers high horsepower tractors for larger farms, primarily for row crop production; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, and residential uses.

