Sunday, the migration of Africans into Europe and North America must be regarded as a positive occurrence, not a hazard, Sudan-born billionaire Mo Ibrahim said.

Pros said in a weekend convention hosted by the foundation in Abidjan, Ivory Coast of Ibrahim which Africans constitute about 14% of the international population, a bigger share than the 41 percent from Asia and 23 percent from Europe.

“Migration is healthy. It is not a disease,” Ibrahim told The Associated Press in an interview. “Migration is all about dreams, not despair. People who migrate are capable, ambitious individuals that are currently migrating to build successful lives and to perform. They add wealth to the countries they go to.”

Ibrahim also cited statistics to rebut anti-migration politicians that state Europe has been inundated by Africans.

“Europe isn’t being bombarded by Africans,” Ibrahim said, citing figures that show 70 percent of African American migrants relocate in Africa.

The 72-year-old philanthropist got his fortune by setting the Celtel cell phone network across Africa.

Now living in Britain, ” he says nations should have education and employment opportunities due to their young.

“Farming ought to be hot. “Yes, IT and technologies are important, but agriculture is still a method of the future for Africa.”

The foundation of ibrahim publishes awards a leadership prize and an annual index to encourage good governance in Africa.