Affimed (AFMD) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Affimed Therapeutics B.V. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies. Its product candidates are being developed in the field of immuno-oncology. The Company’s TandAbs has the ability to bring NK-cells or T-cells into proximity and trigger a signal cascade that leads to the destruction of cancer cells. Its product pipeline includes AFM13, AFM11 and AFM21. Affimed Therapeutics B.V. is headquartered in Heidelberg, Germany. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on AFMD. Leerink Swann started coverage on Affimed in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $4.17 target price on the stock. Svb Leerink assumed coverage on Affimed in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Affimed from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $5.15.

AFMD stock opened at $4.03 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Affimed has a one year low of $1.40 and a one year high of $7.35.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.34. Affimed had a negative net margin of 87.00% and a negative return on equity of 44.56%. The firm had revenue of $25.96 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Affimed will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AFMD. FMR LLC bought a new position in Affimed during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,552,000. Stonepine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Affimed during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,221,000. Sio Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Affimed in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,426,000. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Affimed by 127.9% in the 4th quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 425,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 238,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Affimed by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,121,914 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,709,000 after acquiring an additional 210,884 shares during the last quarter. 41.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Affimed Company Profile

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Europe, and Germany. Its lead candidate is AFM13, a natural killer cell (NK-cell) TandAb, which is in Phase 2a clinical study of relapsed CD30-positive lymphoma and Phase 1b clinical study of anti-PD-1 antibody Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in patients with relapsed Hodgkin lymphoma.

