Advisory Services Network LLC Sells 290 Shares of Fortis Inc (FTS)

Advisory Services Network LLC cut its holdings in Fortis Inc (NYSE:FTS) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Fortis were worth $75,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FTS. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its stake in shares of Fortis by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Rare Infrastructure Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Fortis by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Rare Infrastructure Ltd now owns 6,399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fortis by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Fortis by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 27,654 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Fortis by 312.9% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on FTS. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “average” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Fortis in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Fortis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 21st. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fortis in a report on Saturday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Fortis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Fortis in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

NYSE:FTS opened at $37.26 on Tuesday. Fortis Inc has a 12 month low of $30.88 and a 12 month high of $37.31. The company has a market capitalization of $16.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 13.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Fortis Inc will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.343 dividend. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This is an increase from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.20%.

About Fortis

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 425,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 97,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,377 MW (MW), including 57 MW of solar capacity.

