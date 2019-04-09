Advisory Services Network LLC Raises Stake in Chesapeake Energy Co. (CHK)

Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NYSE:CHK) by 41.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,890 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,090 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $65,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Garrison Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 1,081.8% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 11,818 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 10,818 shares in the last quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. 58.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James set a $5.00 price objective on Chesapeake Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. MKM Partners set a $3.00 target price on Chesapeake Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Citigroup raised their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chesapeake Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, Imperial Capital reduced their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chesapeake Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.12.

NYSE:CHK opened at $3.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.82, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.44. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $1.71 and a 1-year high of $5.60.

Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Chesapeake Energy had a negative return on equity of 58.05% and a net margin of 8.31%. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Chesapeake Energy news, major shareholder Ngp Energy Capital Management, sold 5,913,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.29, for a total value of $19,456,191.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chesapeake Energy Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana and East Texas; the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania.

