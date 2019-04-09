Advisory Services Network LLC Increases Holdings in TriNet Group Inc (TNET)

Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in TriNet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET) by 1,385.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in TriNet Group were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in TriNet Group during the third quarter valued at $106,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 6,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 1,761 shares during the period. 86.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Edward Griese sold 482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.80, for a total value of $29,787.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 65,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,039,804.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin Babinec sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total transaction of $1,303,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 208,632 shares of company stock worth $11,305,068. 37.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TNET. ValuEngine upgraded TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded TriNet Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, William Blair raised TriNet Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.80 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. TriNet Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.63.

Shares of NYSE TNET opened at $60.63 on Tuesday. TriNet Group Inc has a 1 year low of $38.74 and a 1 year high of $63.65. The firm has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.59 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.16. TriNet Group had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 56.98%. The company had revenue of $225.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that TriNet Group Inc will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

TriNet Group Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States and Canada. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefit law compliance; and other services.

