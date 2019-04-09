Advisory Services Network LLC Buys 1,150 Shares of VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF (HYEM)

Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM) by 56.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,189 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF were worth $71,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $5,294,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $475,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $470,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $468,000. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,857,000.

NYSEARCA HYEM opened at $23.34 on Tuesday. VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $21.99 and a 12 month high of $24.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1165 per share. This is a positive change from VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.99%.

