Advisors Capital Management LLC Purchases 5,323 Shares of Chevron Co. (CVX)

Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 66.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,394 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,323 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hedeker Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 18,961 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,033,875 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $112,475,000 after acquiring an additional 6,695 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,048,058 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $128,157,000 after acquiring an additional 10,936 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 27,732 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 320.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,855,084 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $349,120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175,800 shares in the last quarter. 66.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Chevron news, insider Jeanette L. Ourada sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total value of $838,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James William Johnson sold 4,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.20, for a total transaction of $532,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,750 shares in the company, valued at $532,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,964,740 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Chevron in a report on Monday, April 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Chevron to a “sector perform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.68.

CVX stock opened at $126.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $240.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.36, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.03. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $100.22 and a twelve month high of $131.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.08. Chevron had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The firm had revenue of $42.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 15th were issued a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 14th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.70%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

