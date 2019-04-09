Advisor Group Inc. Has $125,000 Holdings in DE ENHANCED GLB/COM (DEX)

Advisor Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of DE ENHANCED GLB/COM (NYSE:DEX) by 62.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,379 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in DE ENHANCED GLB/COM were worth $125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DEX. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its stake in DE ENHANCED GLB/COM by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 14,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Doliver Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in DE ENHANCED GLB/COM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in DE ENHANCED GLB/COM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in DE ENHANCED GLB/COM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its stake in DE ENHANCED GLB/COM by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 34,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 5,136 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE DEX opened at $9.85 on Tuesday. DE ENHANCED GLB/COM has a twelve month low of $8.08 and a twelve month high of $12.00.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be issued a $0.0904 dividend. This is a positive change from DE ENHANCED GLB/COM’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 17th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.01%.

DE ENHANCED GLB/COM Profile

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Delaware Management Holdings, Inc The fund is managed by Delaware Management Business Trust. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

