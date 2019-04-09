Advisor Group Inc. Has $123,000 Position in ISHARES TR/MSCI PERU ETF (EPU)

Advisor Group Inc. trimmed its position in ISHARES TR/MSCI PERU ETF (BMV:EPU) by 16.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 675 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in ISHARES TR/MSCI PERU ETF were worth $123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EPU. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ISHARES TR/MSCI PERU ETF during the third quarter worth about $256,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in ISHARES TR/MSCI PERU ETF by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 3,566 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in ISHARES TR/MSCI PERU ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,018,000. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ISHARES TR/MSCI PERU ETF by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 93,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,303,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of ISHARES TR/MSCI PERU ETF by 11.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 150,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,547,000 after buying an additional 15,416 shares during the last quarter.

BMV:EPU opened at $40.04 on Tuesday. ISHARES TR/MSCI PERU ETF has a 12 month low of $590.00 and a 12 month high of $837.90.

