Advisor Group Inc. Grows Position in Michaels Companies Inc (MIK)

Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Michaels Companies Inc (NASDAQ:MIK) by 128.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,396 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,280 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Michaels Companies were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Michaels Companies during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Michaels Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $195,000. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its stake in shares of Michaels Companies by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 15,165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 4,052 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Michaels Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC boosted its holdings in Michaels Companies by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 18,295 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter.

Get Michaels Companies alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on MIK shares. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price (down from $25.00) on shares of Michaels Companies in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. BidaskClub raised Michaels Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Michaels Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Michaels Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “positive” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (down previously from $26.00) on shares of Michaels Companies in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.30.

NASDAQ:MIK opened at $12.74 on Tuesday. Michaels Companies Inc has a 1 year low of $10.90 and a 1 year high of $22.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.42, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.11.

Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The specialty retailer reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Michaels Companies had a net margin of 6.06% and a negative return on equity of 24.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Michaels Companies Inc will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/09/advisor-group-inc-grows-position-in-michaels-companies-inc-mik.html.

Michaels Companies Company Profile

The Michaels Companies, Inc owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores for Makers and do-it-yourself home decorators in North America. It operates Michaels stores that offer approximately 45,000 stock-keeping units (SKUs) in crafts, home decor and seasonal, framing, and paper crafting; and Aaron Brothers stores, which offer approximately 5,600 SKUs, including photo frames, a line of ready-made frames, art prints, framed art, art supplies, and custom framing services.

Further Reading: Cryptocurrencies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MIK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Michaels Companies Inc (NASDAQ:MIK).

Receive News & Ratings for Michaels Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Michaels Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.