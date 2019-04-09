ADT Inc (ADT) Position Increased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in ADT Inc (NYSE:ADT) by 373.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,434,166 shares of the security and automation business’s stock after buying an additional 1,131,040 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in ADT were worth $8,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in shares of ADT by 16.4% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 5,168,705 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $48,534,000 after purchasing an additional 728,797 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in ADT by 4.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,153,515 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $48,392,000 after buying an additional 199,967 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its stake in ADT by 9.3% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,158,488 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $29,659,000 after buying an additional 269,816 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of ADT by 27.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,664,714 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $25,022,000 after buying an additional 575,829 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of ADT by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 698,054 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $4,195,000 after buying an additional 8,438 shares during the period. 98.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ADT alerts:

NYSE:ADT opened at $6.61 on Tuesday. ADT Inc has a twelve month low of $5.88 and a twelve month high of $9.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.31, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.35.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. ADT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -87.50%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of ADT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Imperial Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective (down from $15.00) on shares of ADT in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of ADT in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ADT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded ADT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $13.00 to $8.25 in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ADT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.03.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/09/adt-inc-adt-position-increased-by-bank-of-new-york-mellon-corp.html.

ADT Company Profile

ADT Inc provides security and automation solutions for homes and businesses in the United States and Canada. It provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers monitored security and automation solutions, including the installation and monitoring of security and premises automation systems designed to detect intrusion, control access, sense movement, smoke, fire, carbon monoxide, flooding, temperature, and other environmental conditions and hazards; and address personal emergencies such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

Further Reading: Different Types of Derivatives

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ADT Inc (NYSE:ADT).

Receive News & Ratings for ADT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.