ADES International (ADES) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity

ADES International (LON:ADES)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

Shares of ADES International stock traded down GBX 0.25 ($0.00) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 14 ($0.18). 36 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,937. The stock has a market capitalization of $624.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00. ADES International has a 52 week low of GBX 14.10 ($0.18) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,750 ($22.87). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.31, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.79.

ADES International Company Profile

ADES International Holding Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides oil and gas drilling and production services in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Algeria, and Egypt. The company offers offshore and onshore contract drilling services, including drilling and work over services. It also provides accommodation, catering, and other barge based support services; project services, such as outsourcing various operating projects for clients comprising maintenance and repair services; and production services.

