Addenda Capital Inc. Sells 3,170 Shares of Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS)

Addenda Capital Inc. trimmed its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,418,427 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,170 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia accounts for 5.5% of Addenda Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $75,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.1% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 974,783 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,892,000 after purchasing an additional 10,655 shares in the last quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia in the first quarter worth $1,427,000. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE lifted its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 5.3% during the first quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 27,402 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the 4th quarter worth about $701,072,000. 47.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BNS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Monday, December 10th. Finally, CIBC cut Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bank of Nova Scotia currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.50.

NYSE BNS traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.18. The stock had a trading volume of 32,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 969,888. The firm has a market cap of $65.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.77, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.16. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1 year low of $48.34 and a 1 year high of $63.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The bank reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.10). Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 19.86%. The business had revenue of $7.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.663 per share. This is an increase from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is 47.98%.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers.

