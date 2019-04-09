Addenda Capital Inc. Boosts Stake in Open Text Corp (OTEX)

Addenda Capital Inc. lifted its position in Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) by 0.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 406,673 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Open Text accounts for approximately 1.1% of Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in Open Text were worth $15,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new stake in Open Text in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Open Text during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Open Text during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Open Text in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Open Text by 813.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,586 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,303 shares in the last quarter. 68.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Open Text alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on OTEX. Zacks Investment Research cut Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. CIBC reiterated an “average” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Open Text in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group raised their target price on Open Text to $43.00 in a report on Monday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Open Text from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Open Text from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.40.

NASDAQ:OTEX traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $38.46. 17,038 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 443,633. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.16 and a beta of 0.55. Open Text Corp has a twelve month low of $30.99 and a twelve month high of $40.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The software maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $735.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $744.81 million. Open Text had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 9.19%. Equities analysts forecast that Open Text Corp will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.116 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 28th. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.03%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Addenda Capital Inc. Boosts Stake in Open Text Corp (OTEX)” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/09/addenda-capital-inc-boosts-stake-in-open-text-corp-otex.html.

About Open Text

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; digital process automation, which enables organizations to transform into digital and data-driven businesses through automation; and discovery suite that provides forensics and unstructured data analytics for searching, collecting, and investigating enterprise data to manage legal obligations and risk.

Read More: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Open Text Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Text and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.