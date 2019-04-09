Addenda Capital Inc. Acquires 1,110 Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM)

Addenda Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 2.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 46,640 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $3,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 4th quarter worth about $309,767,000. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $197,655,000. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,418,660 shares of the bank’s stock worth $222,641,000 after purchasing an additional 874,400 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,020,720 shares of the bank’s stock worth $189,483,000 after purchasing an additional 800,818 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 6,116,847 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $455,949,000 after purchasing an additional 606,814 shares during the last quarter. 46.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an “average” rating and issued a $123.00 target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Friday, March 1st. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Monday, December 10th. Canaccord Genuity reissued an “average” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.43.

CM traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.92. 15,095 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 448,232. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72, a PEG ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52 week low of $72.96 and a 52 week high of $96.98.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 28th. The bank reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.37 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 19.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 9.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.0616 per share. This represents a $4.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.50%.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

