Acropolis Investment Management LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (VV)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 594 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF accounts for 1.1% of Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Acropolis Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF worth $6,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Forte Capital LLC ADV acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $1,399,000. Triangle Securities Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 88,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,459,000 after buying an additional 16,768 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 290.1% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 4,090 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VV traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $131.86. 131,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 422,341. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $107.34 and a one year high of $135.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a $0.7583 dividend. This represents a $3.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. This is an increase from Vanguard Large-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

