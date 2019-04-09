Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. Increases Stake in Main Street Capital Co. (MAIN)

Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. grew its position in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 110,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,449 shares during the period. Main Street Capital accounts for approximately 3.2% of Accurate Investment Solutions Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Main Street Capital were worth $4,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bruderman Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Kwmg LLC bought a new position in Main Street Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Main Street Capital by 2,788.0% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 5,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 5,576 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Main Street Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Main Street Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Institutional investors own 23.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MAIN traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $38.05. 455 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 269,254. Main Street Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $31.95 and a 1-year high of $40.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.31%.

MAIN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. National Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Main Street Capital in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Main Street Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Main Street Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.20.

About Main Street Capital

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in long- term equity and debt investments in small and lower middle market companies. The firm focuses on investments in, subordinated loans, private equity, venture debt, mezzanine investments, mature, mid venture, industry consolidation, later stage, late venture, emerging growth, management buyouts, change of control transactions, ownership transitions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, refinancing, business expansion capital, growth financings, family estate planning, and other growth initiatives primarily for later stage businesses.

