Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. Acquires New Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF)

Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Suntrust Banks Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 33,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,522,000 after acquiring an additional 8,246 shares during the period. Ashford Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 71,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,456,000 after acquiring an additional 9,073 shares during the period. Beacon Wealthcare Inc increased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Wealthcare Inc now owns 442,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,136,000 after purchasing an additional 56,213 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $673,000. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 50,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,219,000 after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares during the last quarter.

IEF traded up $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $105.76. 61,302 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,298,491. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $99.60 and a twelve month high of $107.08.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.2179 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

