ACCO Brands Co. (ACCO) Shares Bought by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) by 23.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,507 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in ACCO Brands were worth $87,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in ACCO Brands by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 4,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands in the third quarter worth approximately $152,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 22,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 2,604.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 13,854 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Get ACCO Brands alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on ACCO. ValuEngine downgraded ACCO Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ACCO Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Barrington Research dropped their target price on shares of ACCO Brands from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ACCO Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.75.

Shares of NYSE ACCO opened at $8.72 on Tuesday. ACCO Brands Co. has a 12-month low of $6.07 and a 12-month high of $14.63. The stock has a market cap of $897.93 million, a P/E ratio of 7.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $529.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.42 million. ACCO Brands had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 5.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ACCO Brands Co. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.05%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “ACCO Brands Co. (ACCO) Shares Bought by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/09/acco-brands-co-acco-shares-bought-by-great-west-life-assurance-co-can.html.

ACCO Brands Company Profile

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets, consumer and business products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company offers school notebooks, calendars, and whiteboards; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; stapling, punching, laminating, binding, and shredding products; do-it-yourself tools; and computer accessories and others, which are primarily used in schools, homes, and businesses.

See Also: Float

Receive News & Ratings for ACCO Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACCO Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.