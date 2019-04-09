Abjcoin (ABJ) Price Down 20% Over Last Week

Abjcoin (CURRENCY:ABJ) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. One Abjcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0075 or 0.00000119 BTC on popular exchanges. Abjcoin has a market cap of $66,172.00 and approximately $333.00 worth of Abjcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Abjcoin has traded down 20% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000280 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13,534.85 or 2.59003265 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.44 or 0.00123314 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0946 or 0.00001811 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Rupaya (RUPX) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000048 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Abjcoin Coin Profile

ABJ is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 12th, 2017. Abjcoin’s total supply is 9,849,382 coins and its circulating supply is 8,849,362 coins. Abjcoin’s official Twitter account is @abjcoinblockch and its Facebook page is accessible here . Abjcoin’s official website is abjcoin.org

Abjcoin Coin Trading

Abjcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abjcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Abjcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Abjcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

