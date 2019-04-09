Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Holdings Trimmed by Capital Wealth Planning LLC

Capital Wealth Planning LLC decreased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,030 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 740 shares during the quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 11,614 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,089 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 6,168 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Tuttle Tactical Management boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management now owns 10,353 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

ABT opened at $78.52 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $56.81 and a fifty-two week high of $80.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.13.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The healthcare product maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.82 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 7.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

ABT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories to $90.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Gabelli reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Barclays set a $84.00 target price on Abbott Laboratories and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.18.

In related news, insider Jaime Contreras sold 177,457 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $12,421,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,068,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joseph J. Manning sold 5,613 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.58, for a total value of $446,682.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,458,787.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 280,021 shares of company stock worth $20,485,856 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

