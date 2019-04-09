Abacus Planning Group Inc. Purchases New Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (COST)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,705 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $551,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 125.9% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 122 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Nomura started coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale to $248.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank set a $225.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, December 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $244.86.

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 2,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total transaction of $475,368.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,272,648. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 2,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $564,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,097,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 8,587 shares of company stock valued at $2,004,576 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:COST opened at $246.52 on Tuesday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $182.17 and a 1 year high of $247.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.95.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The retailer reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.34. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 25.53%. The company had revenue of $35.40 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

