A. O. Smith (AOS) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “In the past three months, A.O. Smith's shares have outperformed the industry. The company's growth potential in the defensive replacement market sets it apart from its peers. In fact, its robust liquidity position adds to its strength. The company follows a sound capital-deployment strategy and continually rewards shareholders. However, it projects weaker performance in the Rest of World segment primarily due to lower growth forecasts in China. Higher advertising costs related to brand building, coupled with developmental and engineering costs associated with new products, are concerning. Further, given the company's extensive geographic presence, its financial performance is subject to various risks like foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations, interest rates and hyperinflation in foreign countries. In the past 60 days, earnings estimates have remained unchanged for 2019 and 2020.”

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Boenning Scattergood restated a buy rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of A. O. Smith from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $62.30.

Shares of AOS stock opened at $55.22 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. A. O. Smith has a one year low of $40.34 and a one year high of $66.21.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $812.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.35 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 26.00%. A. O. Smith’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that A. O. Smith will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.72%.

In other A. O. Smith news, Director Paul W. Jones sold 20,000 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $980,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 180,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,867,383. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Wallace E. Goodwin sold 13,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $660,264.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,036 shares of company stock valued at $1,879,646. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bremer Trust National Association bought a new position in A. O. Smith during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 3,884.5% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,414,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379,356 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 141.2% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

