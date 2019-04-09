8,744 Shares in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) Purchased by Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 8,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,012,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,719,000 after purchasing an additional 2,508,030 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,848,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,608,000 after purchasing an additional 719,028 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 188.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,401,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,655,000 after purchasing an additional 916,633 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $247,000. Finally, Capital Guardian Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,079,000.

NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.58. The stock had a trading volume of 85,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,113,577. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $35.74 and a 12-month high of $45.74.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%.

