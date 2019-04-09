8,028 Shares in Autohome Inc (ATHM) Purchased by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Autohome Inc (NYSE:ATHM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 8,028 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $628,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATHM. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its stake in shares of Autohome by 208.2% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 5,630,270 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $435,840,000 after buying an additional 3,803,567 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Autohome by 155.3% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 382,150 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,896,000 after acquiring an additional 232,451 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Autohome by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,026,045 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $80,268,000 after acquiring an additional 147,895 shares in the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd raised its holdings in Autohome by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 1,783,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $139,554,000 after acquiring an additional 144,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Autohome by 4.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,805,299 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $217,159,000 after acquiring an additional 124,612 shares during the last quarter. 52.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ATHM opened at $109.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a PE ratio of 28.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.39. Autohome Inc has a fifty-two week low of $61.43 and a fifty-two week high of $119.50.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Autohome from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Autohome from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Autohome from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $68.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.48.

Autohome Company Profile

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its Websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, delivers comprehensive, independent, and interactive content to automobile buyers and owners, including company generated content, such as automobile-related articles and reviews, pricing trends in various local markets, photographs, video clips, and live streaming; automobile library, which comprises a range of specifications covering performance levels, dimensions, powertrains, vehicle bodies, interiors, safety, entertainment systems, and other features, as well as manufacturers' suggested retail prices; new and used automobile listings, and promotional information; and user generated content and forums.

