$76.18 Million in Sales Expected for Rosehill Resources Inc (ROSE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Rosehill Resources Inc (NASDAQ:ROSE) will post $76.18 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Rosehill Resources’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $65.60 million and the highest is $84.90 million. Rosehill Resources reported sales of $55.79 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 36.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rosehill Resources will report full-year sales of $322.57 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $301.90 million to $373.10 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $382.92 million, with estimates ranging from $320.60 million to $420.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Rosehill Resources.

Get Rosehill Resources alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rosehill Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $10.00 target price on Rosehill Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 23rd. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Rosehill Resources in a research report on Friday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.75.

ROSE stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.81. The stock had a trading volume of 258,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,778. Rosehill Resources has a one year low of $1.95 and a one year high of $9.44. The company has a market capitalization of $135.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24 and a beta of 2.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rosehill Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Rosehill Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Q Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rosehill Resources by 155.7% in the fourth quarter. Q Global Advisors LLC now owns 418,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 255,000 shares in the last quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Rosehill Resources by 896.1% during the fourth quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 249,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 224,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Rosehill Resources by 150.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 40,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 24,258 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

Rosehill Resources Company Profile

Rosehill Resources Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. As of December 31, 2018, its portfolio included 67 gross operated producing horizontal wells in the Northern Delaware Basin and 4 gross operated producing horizontal wells in the Southern Delaware Basin; and working interests in approximately 6,665 gross acres in the Northern Delaware Basin and 9,219 gross acres in the Southern Delaware Basin, as well as 513 gross operated and 53 non-operated potential horizontal drilling locations in the Northern and Southern Delaware Basin.

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rosehill Resources (ROSE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rosehill Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rosehill Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.