7,574 Shares in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) Purchased by Newport Wealth Strategies Inc.

Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,993,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Newport Wealth Strategies Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VOO. Washington Trust Bank grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 69.4% in the first quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.9% in the first quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 2,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 129,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,506,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 30,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GenWealth Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 3,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VOO traded down $0.94 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $264.30. The company had a trading volume of 55,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,187,937. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $214.83 and a one year high of $270.67.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $1.4551 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

