7,235 Shares in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS) Purchased by Bank of Edwardsville

Bank of Edwardsville bought a new position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,235 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $359,921,000. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 598.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,170,019 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $269,099,000 after purchasing an additional 4,429,990 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter valued at $229,684,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 4,563.2% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,242,730 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,194,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 103.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 37,100 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after buying an additional 1,187,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $57.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Las Vegas Sands to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Las Vegas Sands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.03.

Shares of NYSE:LVS traded down $0.58 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.46. 31,458 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,593,344. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52 week low of $47.39 and a 52 week high of $81.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.71 and a beta of 1.40.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The casino operator reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.08). Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 33.84% and a net margin of 17.58%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 20th were given a $0.77 dividend. This is a boost from Las Vegas Sands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 19th. Las Vegas Sands’s payout ratio is currently 92.77%.

Las Vegas Sands Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

