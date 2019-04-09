$517.45 Million in Sales Expected for Chico’s FAS, Inc. (CHS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) to post sales of $517.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Chico’s FAS’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $523.06 million and the lowest is $514.30 million. Chico’s FAS posted sales of $561.82 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Chico’s FAS will report full year sales of $2.06 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.03 billion to $2.07 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.95 billion to $2.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Chico’s FAS.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. Chico’s FAS had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 6.89%. The business had revenue of $524.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

CHS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Chico’s FAS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chico’s FAS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Nomura set a $6.00 target price on Chico’s FAS and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Chico’s FAS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.15.

Shares of Chico’s FAS stock traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $3.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,175,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,552,322. The firm has a market cap of $478.80 million, a PE ratio of 12.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.37. Chico’s FAS has a 1 year low of $3.93 and a 1 year high of $10.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.0875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.88%. This is a boost from Chico’s FAS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Chico’s FAS’s payout ratio is currently 112.90%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,193,000. CWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 16,661 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,987 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Chico’s FAS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $527,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in Chico’s FAS in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its stake in Chico’s FAS by 365.1% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 41,784 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 32,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.55% of the company’s stock.

Chico's FAS

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of women's private branded, casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. The company's portfolio of brands consists of the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), and Soma. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older.

