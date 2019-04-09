$5.15 Billion in Sales Expected for CarMax, Inc (KMX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) to post sales of $5.15 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for CarMax’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.24 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.02 billion. CarMax reported sales of $4.79 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, June 28th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that CarMax will report full-year sales of $19.38 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $18.88 billion to $19.90 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $20.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.65 billion to $20.98 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow CarMax.
CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 29th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.09. CarMax had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 24.67%. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis.
In other CarMax news, SVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 3,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.04, for a total transaction of $247,503.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $804,954.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 360,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.18, for a total transaction of $25,625,227.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 511,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,435,547.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 363,655 shares of company stock valued at $25,882,838 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,206,000. Makaira Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CarMax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,107,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of CarMax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,619,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of CarMax by 141.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 597,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,572,000 after purchasing an additional 350,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of CarMax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,788,000.
CarMax stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $73.20. The company had a trading volume of 883,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,494,493. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11. CarMax has a 12-month low of $55.24 and a 12-month high of $81.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.28.
CarMax Company Profile
CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.
Read More: Quiet Period Expirations Explained
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CarMax (KMX)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.