$5.15 Billion in Sales Expected for CarMax, Inc (KMX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) to post sales of $5.15 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for CarMax’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.24 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.02 billion. CarMax reported sales of $4.79 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, June 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CarMax will report full-year sales of $19.38 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $18.88 billion to $19.90 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $20.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.65 billion to $20.98 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow CarMax.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 29th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.09. CarMax had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 24.67%. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Stephens upgraded CarMax from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Wedbush downgraded shares of CarMax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CarMax in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Guggenheim raised CarMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.91.

In other CarMax news, SVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 3,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.04, for a total transaction of $247,503.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $804,954.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 360,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.18, for a total transaction of $25,625,227.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 511,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,435,547.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 363,655 shares of company stock valued at $25,882,838 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,206,000. Makaira Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CarMax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,107,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of CarMax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,619,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of CarMax by 141.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 597,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,572,000 after purchasing an additional 350,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of CarMax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,788,000.

CarMax stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $73.20. The company had a trading volume of 883,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,494,493. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11. CarMax has a 12-month low of $55.24 and a 12-month high of $81.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.28.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

