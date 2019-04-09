4,696 Shares in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (SCHA) Purchased by Contravisory Investment Management Inc.

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intl Fcstone Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. now owns 9,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 31,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 12.0% during the first quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 169,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,830,000 after acquiring an additional 18,125 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHA opened at $71.78 on Tuesday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $57.04 and a 52 week high of $78.34.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a $0.1713 dividend. This is a positive change from Schwab US Small-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

