4,595 Shares in Oracle Co. (ORCL) Acquired by Campbell Wealth Management

Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,595 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthquest Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 54,368 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 5,341 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 189.2% during the 4th quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 236,175 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $10,585,000 after purchasing an additional 154,500 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 108,209 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $4,886,000 after buying an additional 23,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 21,183 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. 47.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on ORCL. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Oracle in a report on Friday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.53.

NYSE:ORCL opened at $53.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $42.40 and a 12 month high of $54.65. The company has a market capitalization of $223.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.05, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.08.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. Oracle had a net margin of 27.14% and a return on equity of 34.03%. The business had revenue of $9.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. This is a boost from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 26.95%.

In other Oracle news, CEO Mark V. Hurd sold 1,200,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.83, for a total value of $64,596,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,664,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,585,339.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.10, for a total value of $1,991,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,773,750 shares of company stock valued at $95,371,438 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

