$408.54 Million in Sales Expected for Ensco Plc (ESV) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Ensco Plc (NYSE:ESV) will post $408.54 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Ensco’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $405.00 million and the highest is $418.60 million. Ensco posted sales of $417.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ensco will report full year sales of $2.00 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.69 billion to $2.32 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.85 billion to $2.99 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Ensco.

Ensco (NYSE:ESV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $399.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.69 million. Ensco had a negative net margin of 37.51% and a negative return on equity of 6.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ESV shares. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ensco in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. ValuEngine lowered Ensco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 15th. Societe Generale downgraded Ensco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.60 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. BTIG Research cut their price target on Ensco from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “average” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, UBS Group set a $6.00 price objective on Ensco and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.43.

NYSE ESV traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.01. 16,330,056 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,535,728. Ensco has a 1-year low of $3.19 and a 1-year high of $9.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. Ensco’s payout ratio is -2.99%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESV. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd lifted its holdings in Ensco by 373.9% during the third quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd now owns 12,872,098 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $108,641,000 after acquiring an additional 10,155,824 shares during the period. Elephas Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Ensco by 1,573.7% in the 4th quarter. Elephas Investment Management Ltd now owns 8,859,379 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $31,539,000 after purchasing an additional 8,330,054 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP purchased a new position in Ensco during the fourth quarter worth about $24,890,000. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ensco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,899,000. Finally, Manikay Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ensco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.94% of the company’s stock.

Ensco Company Profile

Ensco Plc engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services to the international oil and gas industry. It operates its business through the following segments: Floaters, Jackups, and Others. The Floaters segment includes drill ships and semisubmersible rigs. The Jackups segment offers contract drilling service.

