3M Co (MMM) Shares Sold by Chilton Capital Management LLC

Chilton Capital Management LLC lessened its position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,822 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 395 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in 3M by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 55,036 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,487,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,011,899 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,526,587,000 after buying an additional 186,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of 3M by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,811 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MMM opened at $215.02 on Tuesday. 3M Co has a twelve month low of $176.87 and a twelve month high of $221.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a market cap of $124.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.05.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.87 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 57.70%. The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that 3M Co will post 10.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $1.44 per share. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 14th. This represents a $5.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 55.07%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MMM shares. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of 3M in a research note on Monday, December 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 target price on shares of 3M in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on 3M from $201.00 to $199.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays decreased their price target on 3M from $189.00 to $188.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of 3M in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. 3M has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.50.

In other 3M news, CFO Nicholas C. Gangestad sold 4,681 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.34, for a total transaction of $942,472.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,783,345.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Inge G. Thulin sold 5,863 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.78, for a total value of $1,218,214.14. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 268,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,724,102.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,414 shares of company stock worth $15,553,682 over the last three months. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About 3M

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

