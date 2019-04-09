3D technology used to locate Alaska oil pockets

New technology has been used to look for untapped oil in an Alaska bay that is currently an established supply of fossil fuel.

The Fairbanks Daily News-Miner reported Saturday that gas and oil company BP is using”3D seismic” technologies to find little pockets of previously undiscovered oil in Prudhoe Bay in northern Alaska.

The paper reports the area continues to be a petroleum supply for over four years, but its stream has slowed.

Company officials say the technologies involves metal platforms attached such as pockets of petroleum, on trucks, which deliver energy to the earth that yields as three-dimensional data about the geology under.

The business says that the 3D seismic survey from January through April will sweep over 450 square kilometers (about 1,166 square kilometers.)

Data from: Fairbanks (Alaska) Daily News-Miner, http://www.newsminer.com