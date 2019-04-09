$370,000.00 in Sales Expected for Ideal Power Inc (IPWR) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Ideal Power Inc (NASDAQ:IPWR) will announce $370,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ideal Power’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $200,000.00 to $540,000.00. Ideal Power posted sales of $180,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 105.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Ideal Power will report full year sales of $3.17 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.30 million to $4.04 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $9.77 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ideal Power.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ideal Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Ideal Power has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.58.

IPWR stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.43. 15,869 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,290. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.19 million, a P/E ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.68. Ideal Power has a one year low of $0.20 and a one year high of $1.53.

About Ideal Power

Ideal Power Inc develops power conversion solutions with a focus on solar and storage, microgrid, and stand-alone energy storage applications. It operates through two Divisions, Power Conversion Systems and B-TRAN. The Power Conversion Systems Division focuses on its Power Packet Switching Architecture technology.

