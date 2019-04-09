3,589 Shares in Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc (RARX) Acquired by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RARX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Ra Pharmaceuticals by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 313,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,674,000 after purchasing an additional 51,010 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Ra Pharmaceuticals by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 53,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after buying an additional 5,797 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Ra Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,049,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,084,000 after buying an additional 512,602 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Ra Pharmaceuticals by 83.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 394,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,131,000 after buying an additional 179,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals by 116.0% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 145,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after acquiring an additional 78,300 shares in the last quarter. 90.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ RARX opened at $23.03 on Tuesday. Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12 month low of $5.20 and a 12 month high of $27.68. The firm has a market cap of $991.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.18 and a beta of 0.85.

Ra Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RARX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RARX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ra Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Ra Pharmaceuticals to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Ra Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets set a $33.00 price objective on Ra Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Ra Pharmaceuticals to $40.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.50.

About Ra Pharmaceuticals

Ra Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of diseases caused by excessive or uncontrolled activation of the complement system. The company's peptide chemistry platform enables the production of synthetic macrocyclic peptides that combine the diversity and specificity of antibodies with the pharmacological properties of small molecules.

