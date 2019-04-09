$312.90 Million in Sales Expected for Associated Banc Corp (ASB) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB) to post $312.90 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Associated Banc’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $309.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $315.00 million. Associated Banc posted sales of $300.25 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Associated Banc will report full year sales of $1.28 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.29 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.38 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Associated Banc.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. Associated Banc had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $308.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Associated Banc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Associated Banc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Associated Banc from $27.50 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Associated Banc in a report on Friday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Associated Banc to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

In other news, insider John A. Utz sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.06, for a total value of $172,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 61,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,417,405.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy J. Lau sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.54, for a total value of $270,480.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,127,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,894 shares of company stock valued at $1,284,380 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASB. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Associated Banc in the 4th quarter worth $36,644,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Associated Banc by 1,937.0% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,354,645 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,143 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Associated Banc by 1,006.6% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 609,507 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,062,000 after purchasing an additional 554,428 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Associated Banc by 9.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,462,515 shares of the bank’s stock worth $116,026,000 after purchasing an additional 377,177 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Associated Banc by 2.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,955,679 shares of the bank’s stock worth $388,848,000 after purchasing an additional 370,274 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.30% of the company’s stock.

ASB traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.96. 622,130 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,213,643. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.11. Associated Banc has a 1-year low of $18.53 and a 1-year high of $29.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 28th. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.50%.

Associated Banc Company Profile

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses primarily in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. Its Corporate and Commercial Specialty segment offers deposit and cash management solutions, such as commercial checking and interest-bearing deposit products, cash vault and night depository services, liquidity solutions, payables and receivables solutions, and information services; and lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending, and loan syndications.

