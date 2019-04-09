30,730 Shares in Green Plains Inc (GPRE) Purchased by Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in Green Plains Inc (NASDAQ:GPRE) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 30,730 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Green Plains in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,731,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Green Plains by 2.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,428,399 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $110,568,000 after acquiring an additional 135,423 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Green Plains by 1,628.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 133,773 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after acquiring an additional 126,035 shares during the last quarter. GCA Investment Management LLC raised its position in Green Plains by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. GCA Investment Management LLC now owns 381,078 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,996,000 after purchasing an additional 97,730 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Green Plains by 1.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,501,626 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $60,228,000 after purchasing an additional 65,365 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:GPRE opened at $17.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $723.66 million, a P/E ratio of -8.07 and a beta of 1.21. Green Plains Inc has a 12 month low of $12.00 and a 12 month high of $21.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.89). Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 0.41%. The firm had revenue of $827.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $894.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Green Plains Inc will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 21st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Green Plains’s dividend payout ratio is -22.12%.

In related news, EVP Paul E. Kolomaya sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.19, for a total transaction of $60,165.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,407,156.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michelle Mapes sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.91, for a total value of $50,730.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $792,690.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,759 shares of company stock worth $719,462. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GPRE shares. ValuEngine upgraded Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Green Plains from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

Green Plains Company Profile

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

