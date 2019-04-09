$304.28 Million in Sales Expected for IBERIABANK Corp (IBKC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect IBERIABANK Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC) to announce sales of $304.28 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for IBERIABANK’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $306.70 million and the lowest is $299.50 million. IBERIABANK reported sales of $277.46 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that IBERIABANK will report full year sales of $1.26 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.27 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.33 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for IBERIABANK.

IBERIABANK (NASDAQ:IBKC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.08. IBERIABANK had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The company had revenue of $265.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.20 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens raised their price objective on IBERIABANK from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 28th. BidaskClub raised IBERIABANK from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded IBERIABANK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. IBERIABANK has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBKC traded down $0.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $75.05. 11,940 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 424,601. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. IBERIABANK has a 12-month low of $60.82 and a 12-month high of $87.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This is an increase from IBERIABANK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. IBERIABANK’s dividend payout ratio is 25.71%.

In other IBERIABANK news, Vice Chairman Michael J. Brown sold 8,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.98, for a total transaction of $671,145.98. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 121,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,112,319.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ricky E. Maples purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $75.60 per share, with a total value of $189,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,160. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 8,500 shares of company stock worth $645,450 and sold 21,502 shares worth $1,609,475. 2.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IBERIABANK in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in IBERIABANK during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in IBERIABANK by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,851 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in IBERIABANK by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,892 shares of the bank’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IBERIABANK in the 3rd quarter worth about $153,000. 87.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IBERIABANK

IBERIABANK Corporation operates as the holding company for IBERIABANK that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It offers various commercial, consumer, mortgage, and private banking products and services; cash management services; deposit and annuity products; and brokerage services, as well as sells variable annuities.

