$3.97 Billion in Sales Expected for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (CHRW) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) will announce sales of $3.97 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.88 billion to $4.07 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide posted sales of $3.93 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 30th.

On average, analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will report full-year sales of $17.09 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $16.87 billion to $17.45 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $17.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.37 billion to $18.30 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow C.H. Robinson Worldwide.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.14. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 43.12%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $99.00 price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.38.

NASDAQ CHRW traded down $0.39 on Thursday, hitting $89.23. 15,882 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 960,260. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.69. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 12 month low of $78.83 and a 12 month high of $101.20.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 28th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 42.28%.

In other news, insider Jordan T. Kass sold 1,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.80, for a total transaction of $125,485.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 2,914 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.01, for a total transaction of $265,203.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHRW. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at $379,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 157.3% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 16,849 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 10,301 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 75.8% in the 3rd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,405 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 113.2% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,348 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,482,000 after acquiring an additional 13,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 643,337 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,993,000 after purchasing an additional 54,646 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North American Surface Transportation, Global Forwarding, and Robinson Fresh. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation, which is shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

